SMOOTH PROJECT: Hunter Johnstone has handcrafted a surfboard for his HSC project.
Tweed student makes waves with HSC project

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

IT'S not everyday you can turn a passion for surfing into a school project but that's what Tweed Valley Adventist College student Hunter Johnstone has done for his HSC.

Hunter said his passion for surfing was what sparked the idea to build a two-tone wooden, hollow shortboard for his HSC Industrial Technology major project.

"It was probably more challenging than I thought it would be,” Hunter said.

"It's made of Balsa wood and Red Cedar, I used a dropsaw and firstly I made the skeleton of plywood.

"Then I put the wood onto the skeleton and glued it on, I used the band saw and cut it out to the shape I wanted and then put rails (edging) on it then I fibreglassed it. I chose the colours to enhance the end look of the surfboard.”

Tweed Valley Adventist College spokeswoman Eve Krahe said Hunter was one of many students who had put a lot of time and effort into completing their projects.

"HSC students across the Tweed are working hard to complete their major projects, particularly for creative subjects - the time taken to complete these projects is staggering,” Ms Krahe said.

"They are due before the end of Term 3 to ensure the HSC markers from the National Education Standards Authority have time to travel around the state and view the works.”

Tweed Daily News

