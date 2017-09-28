Tweed students crack the code for success

Madeleine Warner and James Warner came in the top of the Leaderboard with perfect scores for the GROK challenge in programming.

Madeleine Warner and James Warner came in the top of the Leaderboard with perfect scores for the GROK challenge in programming. Scott Powick

TWEED students are preparing for their future careers by learning everything they can about programming.

Lindisfarne Anglican School students Madeleine and James Warner have used the skills they've learned in the classroom to achieve perfect scores in the in the National Computer Science School (NCSS) Challenge, where they competed against almost 20,000 students from around the world.

The five week online challenge saw the brother and sister duo solve problems of varying difficulty with coding.

Ms Warner said has considered pursing a career in programing when she's older.

"I like the challenge of it but also I just really like making the programs and seeing what they do,” she said.

"(Coding) is what it's all going to be (about) in the future. A lot of it will be coding because robots need to be coded and they're being improved to do all of the jobs that humans used to do.”

Lindisfarne teacher Julian Hunt said it was important for students to grasp the basic coding skills.

"It's basically the future of jobs and where prosperity of the country is going,” he said.

"Those sort of high end jobs where you need to be able program things and plan ahead of time what you need to do.”