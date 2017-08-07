Tweed students get ready for big careers

FARMING FUTURE: Bilambil Public School students Trixie McCusker, Livinia James and Jessica Mioni learn more about the Tweed River High School agricultural studies program during Careers Day.

DREAMING big is a huge part of figuring out what career path someone might want to follow.

To help make the decision easier, Tweed Heads South Public School hosted a careers day last week to help students get one step closer to deciding their career dreams.

Years Five and Six students from Bilambil Public, Tweed Heads South Public, Banora Point Public, Centaur Public, Terranora Public, Condong Public, Cudgen Public and Duranbah Public Schools spoke with industry leaders about their possible future careers.

Tweed South Public assistant principal Damien Taylor said the careers day was a chance for students to "see all of the possibilities”.

"By having a whole lot of different industries, businesses and organisations, they can then start to explore all of the possibilities,” Mr Taylor said.

"(It's about) looking at different pathways to get into the careers you want. From there, what they're doing in school now is going to help them to prepare for their future.”

Mr Taylor said now was the time for students to start thinking about what they might want to do when they grew up, even if they changed their minds later.

"Historically there wasn't a big percentage of kids going into high school either with education or getting traineeships or apprenticeships and therefore ending up with minimum wage jobs,” he said.

"Start to think about what interests you, what are you good at, what do you need to work on so that even when you get into high school you're making better decision about what subjects and pathways are there.”

Mr Taylor said it was important students started thinking ahead and realised school could be a valuable tool in getting what they want out of life.

"Your education is not just for a job but to be employable and job ready,” he said.