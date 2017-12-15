Tweed students give spectacular performance to the nation

SING: Alyssa Mackenzie of Kingscliff High School will feature with the elite backing vocalists.

SING: Alyssa Mackenzie of Kingscliff High School will feature with the elite backing vocalists. Contributed

IT'S that time of year again when students from around New South Wales put on the performance of a lifetime at the annual Schools Spectacular.

Students from Banora Point High, Kingscliff High and Kingscliff Public, Murwillumbah High and Tweed River High joined more than 5700 performers in Sydney for the live filming ahead of this weekend's premiere on television.

Creative director Sonja Sjolander said the show was a "must-see” and will leave audiences in awe of the performances.

"There is a reason that audiences, whether in the arena or watching on television, have so much anticipation for the Schools Spectacular each year,” Ms Sjolander said.

"The vitality of these outstanding young performers is pure joy.

"Schools Spectacular has something for everybody.

"While it was electric in the arena, on television the show offers a completely different dimension of enjoyment.

"Watch out for faces you know. This coverage is so brilliant that you will feel you are right there on stage with them.”

This year's theme is 'Own the Moment' and sees thousands of singers, dancers, musicians and actors making each on-stage moment special.

The show will be broadcast on Channel 7 at 7pm on Saturday, December 16.