Tweed students put their engineering skills to the test

STUDENTS from Bogangar, Cudgen, Kingscliff and Pottsville put their maths and engineering skills to the test as part of the STEM Mousetrap Car Challenge.

The competition, hosted by the Coastal Learning Community Schools group, challenged the students to design a mousetrap-powered vehicle to see how far it could travel.

The students were tested on their knowledge of science, maths, engineering and technology.

"The night was fiercely competitive with students from all schools achieving very high results in a challenging STEM quiz,” Kingscliff High School Innovative Teaching Team Leader Mark Wiggins said.

"Pottsville Public School took the early lead, closely followed by Cudgen Public School, but in the following rounds there was more very closely fought competition.

"The night culminated in a mousetrap vehicle distance challenge between all the schools.

"Students learnt valuable skills in the hands-on application of STEM, including teamwork, problem solving and lateral thinking.”

Bogangar Public School took out first, second and third in all the challenges.