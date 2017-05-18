Tweed students sell their wares at market

Crabbes Creek Public School students Donovan and Olive are getting ready to sell their pet rocks on market day.

WHILE the recent floods have put a dampener on many events, Tweed students have persevered to make sure their business market will run smoothly.

Students from Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Condong, Stokers Siding, Duranbah, Carool and Tumbulgum public schools have worked tirelessly to create from scratch their own businesses, which they aim to promote at a special market day on Friday, May 19.

Burringbar Public School teacher and market supervisor Jenny Morton said the students had put in a lot of work to make sure their businesses succeed.

"This is a part of the community of schools' future focussed learning project,” Ms Morton said.

"All the students were given $10 each to create their own businesses.

"They had to come up with their own business plans, their own budgets, their own elevator pitches, their own logos and pretty much design a business or a product or service.”

Ms Morton said the students would run the market themselves and really enjoyed the challenge of operating a business.

"They've handled it fantastically,” she said.

Burringbar Public School principal Peter Halloran said the market gave students a chance to prepare for the real world.

"We're preparing kids for jobs that haven't even been invented,” he said.

OPENING HOURS

The market will be held at Burringbar Public School on Friday, May 19. The public is welcome from 11am to 1pm.