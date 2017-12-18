Tweed students shine in final HSC results

SUCCESS: The HSC results were released last week revealing some great results for Tweed students and schools.

GRADUATING students can breathe a sigh of relief this summer knowing their hard work has paid off after receiving their HSC results.

The results, which were released last week via text messages, revealed some great success stories from all of the high schools across the Tweed Shire.

Wollumbin High School principal Karen Connell welcomed strong results from their Year 12 cohort.

"Overall, we're very happy with the results the school has received in the HSC," Ms Connell said.

St Joseph's College leader of curriculum Kathy McAlister said 16 students received a Band 6, the highest achievement band.

"The kids have worked hard and we're happy with the results," she said.

Lindisfarne Anglican College principal Stuart Marquardt said congratulations were in order for their Year 12 graduates.

"There were many fine individual achievements as well as excellent performances in a number of subjects with 24 per cent of students making it on to the distinguished achievers' list," Mr Marquardt said.

He said 100 per cent of students in English Extension 1, Music, Dance and Korean Beginners had results in the top two achievement bands, along with many others in a range of subjects.

Dance student Tianna Senti had one of her works nominated for the Call Back showcase.

Tweed River High School principal Leisa Conroy said the entire Year 12 cohort did "quite well in the HSC results," with a few standout results in art, business, English and ancient history.

"Celine Ogg and Gemma Borra have been recognised on the distinguished achievers' list," Ms Conroy said.

"Gemma for business studies, and Celine for ancient history, visual arts and English extension 2.

"Celine's achievement of an E4 in English Extension 2 equates to a mark of more than 90 per cent for her short story, which is exceptionally hard to achieve.

"Visual arts results were a standout this year with one-third of the class achieving 80 per cent or more in the HSC.

"The major work of Ella Andrews-Wookey has been selected for Art Express and will be touring the state in 2018."

Kingscliff High School principal Michael Hensley said he was proud of all of his students' performances, especially as the results revealed the highest proportion of Year 12 students achieving Band 6 results since 2014.

"We had 112 kids sit for the exams, out of that we got 16 band sixes and 84 band fives," he said.

"To get a whole class average above the state average is quite an achievement. We had one student receive a Band 6 in English standard, which is almost impossible to do because of the way the weightings work."

Mt St Patrick College principal Paul Clohesy said he was proud of their 118 HSC graduates.

The college was listed in the Top 200 schools for the 10th time in 12 years.

Of their 91 students who received an ATAR, 15 per cent were placed in the top 10 per cent of the state, with the college's Year 12 Dux, Conor Brett, awarded an impressive 98.75 ATAR.