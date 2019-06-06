Tweed students shocked by mock emergency scenario

Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association president Drew Carr rescues patients in a mock emergency scenario for students at Murwillumbah.

TWEED teenagers were met with a shock when they came across the scene of a major traffic accident involving several injured passengers at Murwillumbah.

Luckily, the scene was part of a dramatic mock scenario staged by emergency services as part of the Tweed Byron Police District's Intercept Youth Program, which helps young people develop a positive approach to life and their community.

On arrival at the scene, the students faced a major traffic collision which involved two cars and three volunteer patients.

The first responder was a Highway Patrol car which saw police take students through the process of securing a scene, before an ambulance arrived and paramedics performed patient assessments.

They were followed by Tweed firefighters who showed the students how they deal with fires and Hazmat safety issues, while the Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association demonstrated the use of hydraulic equipment to perform patient rescues.

Tweed VRA president Drew Carr said the scenario was "a real eye opener” for the students.

"It was a bit eye opening for them to see how much resources might go into a car crash, and showed them with every decision they make their is a consequence,” he said.