Tweed student's take on State spelling bee

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee.

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee. Scott Powick

TWEED students have put their spelling skills to the test in the Premier's Spelling Bee regional finals.

Competing earlier this month at Bilambil Public School, students from 43 schools participated in the State spelling competition.

Bilambil assisting principal Sharon Boyd said the competition gave students a chance to test their spelling abilities and public speaking skills.

"It's just a way of exploring our language and thinking about the challenge of spelling,” Ms Boyd said.

"Often kids who read a lot have a wider vocabulary, they've been exposed to more words.

"It's a little bit challenging because often good spellers aren't able to stand up and spell out loud in front of everybody but are really good at writing it.

"It's about having the confidence to spell out loud because you've got to visualise (the word) as you're saying it.”

The winners, which included Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour, will compete in the State final in Sydney in November.