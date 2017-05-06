Tweed surfer eyes title on home break

JUNIOR SUPERSTAR: Kobie Enright will look to go back-to-back on the Gold Coast this weekend.

TWEED's Kobie Enright will be gunning for back-to-back junior event titles this weekend on the Gold Coast.

After claiming the points in the Subway Surf Series Pro Junior on the Sunshine Coast last weekend, last year's runner-up Enright will have all the momentum heading into the series' final stop on her home break.

"The Gold Coast is home for me, so I'm really looking forward to the last event of the series,” Enright said.

Enright took out 2016 junior world champion Macy Callaghan in the quarter finals on the way to her title on Sunshine Coast, and is currently sitting at fifth on the junior tour rankings behind fellow Tweed surfer Alyssa Lock in first.

Now in its third year, the World Surf League (WSL) Australia/Oceania Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) attracts the world's best junior surfers and creates a pathway to the professional tour.

The series also provides winning athletes with an opportunity to compete for a world title at the WSL Junior Championships in 2018.

Surfing Queensland events manager Dev Lahey said the Gold Coast was a prime location for the completion of the 2017 tour.

"After a fantastic event on the Sunshine Coast last week we are really eager to get under way on the Gold Coast this weekend,” he said.

"Being the final stop of the series, this event is bound to be huge.”

This weekend's event will draw competitors from eight countries including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, Peru and Chile.

The WSL sanctioned seven event series has already included stops in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon.