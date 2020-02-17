Menu
Soccer

Tweed teams brace for rain to set fixtures for FFA Cup

by Brent O’Neill, Gold Coast Bulletin
17th Feb 2020 4:55 PM
GOLD Coast's FFA Cup Round 3 hopefuls have been given an extra week to finetune preparations for their do-or-die fixtures after rain forced the postponement of all games over the weekend.

 

Gold Coast Premier League sides Palm Beach, Coomera and Surfers Paradise were among eight local teams set to take part in SEQ Round 2 matches today and yesterday but they will now fight to keep their Cup dream alive next weekend.

Pacific Pines, Tallebudgera Valley, Tweed United, Musgrave and Runaway Bay will also hit the pitch, while Broadbeach United, Southport, Burleigh Heads, Robina City, Kingscliff and Nerang have Round 2 byes.

Teddy Watson (left) in action for Surfers Paradise against Broadbeach United last season. Picture: Richard Gosling Teddy Watson (left) in action for Surfers Paradise against Broadbeach United last season. Picture: Richard Gosling

Round 3 fixtures will be played the following weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gold Coast Knights' washed out battle with Brisbane Strikers in Round 1 of the NPL on February 8 has been rescheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 25.

NEWLOOK NERANG BUILDING FOR PREMIER LEAGUE MISSION

A date for the rescheduled local derby between the Knights and Gold Coast United, which was due to be played at Tallebudgera yesterday, is yet to be confirmed.

Gold Coast United midfielder Justyn McKay (right) in action against the Gold Coast Knights in the 2019 NPL Queensland football competition. Picture: Craig Clifford Gold Coast United midfielder Justyn McKay (right) in action against the Gold Coast Knights in the 2019 NPL Queensland football competition. Picture: Craig Clifford

ROUND 2 FFA CUP FIXTURES

February 22, 3pm - Noosa Lions vs. Coomera

February 22, 4pm - Palm Beach vs. Westside Grovely

February 22, 5pm - Brighton vs. Pacific Pines

February 22, 5pm - Gympie vs. Tallebudgera Valley

February 22, 6pm - Jimboomba United vs. Tweed United

February 22, 6.30pm - Bribie Island vs. Musgrave

February 22, 7pm - Runaway Bay vs. Caboolture

February 23, 4pm - Ripley Valley vs. Surfers Paradise

Byes: Broadbeach United, Southport, Burleigh Heads, Robina City, Kingscliff, Nerang

ffa cup fixtures kingscliffe rain rain postponement tweed united
