Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

A teenager has been arrested following an armed robbery in the Tweed.

A teenager has been arrested following an armed robbery in the Tweed. Trevor Veale

POLICE have charged an 18-year-old after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in a car driving around the Tweed.

A 20-year-old man and four other people were travelling in a vehicle around the Tweed Heads area on Saturday, June 15.

Tweed-Byron Police allege all four passengers threatened the 20-year-old and demanded his mobile phone and ATM card.

One person was allegedly armed with "what's believed to be a rifle”, a statement read.

The victim later sought help from a member of the public and police were contacted.

Tweed-Byron Police spoke to the victim and launched an investigation.

The next day, June 16, the vehicle was allegedly found dumped in an embankment on Clothiers Creek Rd at Cabarita.

The black Jeep was seen dumped near Cabarita. Facebook

An 18-year-old man then turned up at Tweed Heads Police Station on Thursday - 11 days after the alleged armed robbery.

He was arrested and charged with armed robbery in company.

The 18-year-old was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Investigations into the robbery were continuing.