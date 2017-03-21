Tweed teen continues rapid rise with junior surfing title

Tweed teen Alyssa Lock celebrates her title at the Subway Surf Series at Trigg Point, Western Australia on Sunday.

TWEED surfer Alyssa Lock has kept her amazing run going with a victory at the World Surf League (WSL) Subway Surf Series in Western Australia.

After a massive week, which saw the 16-year-old win the Roxy Pro trials and compete against reigning world champion Tyler Wright, Lock used her razor-sharp backhand attack to down former Cabarita surfer Sophia Fulton in the 30-minute women's final.

Lock scored an 8.25 and a 7.25 to finish on a two-wave combined total of 15.50 (from a possible 20).

"I love these events, it's amazing hanging with the girls and travelling around the country competing,” Lock said.

"This is my first time to WA and I can't wait to come back here again.”

Alyssa Lock continues her rapid rise in the surfing world Rafael Maia

Showing clear signs of becoming a future champion of the sport, Lock's reputation continues to grow as results pile up.

Now ranked second in Australia's junior rankings and top 50 in the qualifying series, Lock's title comes on the back of a second and two third placings in her last four junior series competitions.

While content with taking the step back to junior competition after her Roxy Pro 13th placing, Lock has firmly set her sights on taking giant strides in coming years.

"I know more of what it takes to be number one now and that's what I want to be,” Lock told Tweed Daily News after her Roxy Pro exit.

"It was one of the best experiences and I'm so grateful.”

Taking Wright on head-to-head was a baptism of fire for the young surfer, who more than held her own against the world champion.

"It's not that often you get to surf against the best in the world and I couldn't have asked for a better heat,” Lock said.

"It's made me want to get on tour even more now.”

The series now moved to Kiama, NSW from April 8.