Tweed teen granted Roxy Pro entry as competition delayed

Tweed surfer Alyssa Lock has been granted entry into the Roxy Pro

TWEED teenager Alyssa Lock will surf the heat of a lifetime when she meets current world champion Tyler Wright in heat three of the Roxy Pro.

Lock, 16, will join Wright and world number 12 Nikki Van Dijk in the heat after she was granted entry to the main draw today through claiming the Roxy Pro trial crown.

The world's best surfers have arrived on the Gold Coast for the first event of the 2017 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season, the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast at Snapper Rocks.

Fanning return leads to dream Quiksilver Pro heat.

Competition was scheduled to get underway this morning, but event officials have called the competition off for the day due to unfavourable conditions.

"The offseason went by really fast and we are excited to get this season underway, (but) we will not be running competition today,” WSL Commissioner Kieren Perrow said.

"It is not great out there this morning. There is a lot of windswell, really short period, so the conditions are not ideal right now.

"We are going off for the day and will come back tomorrow morning.”

Improved conditions and increased swell is expected to arrive as the week progresses and organisers will reassess on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow might still be a little average,” Perrow said.

"We will monitor that throughout the day and see how those winds are going to be for tomorrow.

"Thursday onward is looking really good, so hopefully we will get underway on Thursday and if not then, into Friday.”

Event organisers will reconvene tomorrow morning at 7am. local time to make the next call.

Getting to and from the Pro

The event will be broadcast live via WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, Fox Sports and will be streamed live on WSL's Facebook page for the first time.

For more information, go to: WorldSurfLeague.com.

Quiksilver Pro Round One:

Heat 1: Michel Bourez (PYF), Conner Coffin (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Stuart Kennedy (AUS), Ian Gouveia (BRA)

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino (USA), Kanoa Igarashi (USA), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 5: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW), Connor O'Leary (AUS), Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 7: Kelly Slater (USA), Mick Fanning (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Heat 8: Julian Wilson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITL)

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 11: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Josh Kerr (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Heat 12: Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Owen Wright (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Roxy Pro Round One:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Alyssa Lock (AUS)

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Silvana Lima (BRA), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 5: Carissa Moore (HAW), Laura Enever (AUS), Coco Ho (HAW)

Heat 6: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Lakey Peterson (USA)