Tweed teen locks in future after living Roxy Pro dream

Alyssa Lock surfing at Avoca Beach last Saturday ahead of the Roxy Pro.

TWEED teenager Alyssa Lock is focussed on emulating the world's best female surfer as she plots her path to becoming world number one.

After receiving a Roxy Pro wildcard, the 16-year-old took to the water against reigning world champion Tyler Wright in round one's heat three on Wednesday.

"It was one of the best experiences and I'm so grateful,” Lock said.

"It's not that often you get to surf against the best in the world and I couldn't have asked for a better heat.

"I was just trying to surf my best. It took one or two waves to get into it, but then I felt comfortable and you couldn't get the smile off my face.”

The heat was won by Australian world number 12 Nikki Van Dijk, which pushed Lock and Wright into sudden death match-up on Thursday.

Wright surfed a near flawless heat for a combination of 17.50, but Lock held her own with a strong 12.33.

"Tyler had a great combo and I know more of what it takes to be number one now and that's what I want to be,” Lock said.

"It's made me want to get on tour even more now.”

Spurred on by close friend and men's tour pro Josh Kerr, Lock also received messages of support from her extended supporter base.

She said Kerr, also from Tweed Heads, made a prediction that came true.

"Last year when he was there (trials), he told me next year (2017) was my year, and you'll win (trials),” Lock said.

"He really wanted me to win and cause an upset (against Wright), but he was still super stoked.”

Lock is back on the junior circuit and will compete in a series event in Western Australia from today.

She said she was excited about what she could now achieve.

”If I did that well in the big leagues, I'm hoping to do even better in the juniors. I'm excited to get back into it,” Lock said.