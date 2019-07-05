Tweed teen rewarded for stellar start in basketball

RISING STAR: Kingscliff wheelchair basketball player Jace Tyler is aiming high after competing in the under-18 national titles.

TWEED basketball player Jace Tyler has continued his impressive year by collecting a stack of awards at the RollerBlaze program awards night.

After only taking up the sport of wheelchair basketball at the end of last year, the Tweed teenager has already represented Queensland at junior level and has big plans for the future.

Tyler was awarded Most Valuable Player at the RollerBlaze awards night in Coomera, while also being named an All-Star and earning the Will Fox Memorial Award.

The award acknowledges someone who brings a positive attitude and exemplifies the spirit of RollerBlaze founding member, Will Fox.

Tyler said he was thrilled with the success he had achieved in the past 12 months.

"It felt amazing, I was so happy,” he said.

"It makes me feel like I'm part of the team and all my hard work and effort is paying off.”

The teenager is currently at a training camp with the Queensland junior's squad.

TOP JOB: Tweed's basketball player Jace Tyler with his awards from the RollerBlaze program. Supplied

He said he had his sights set on achieving even bigger and better things.

"My goal is to keep training and improving my skills,” he said.

"I will be going regularly to the the gym to and building my upper body strength.

"I will be working hard towards the Suncoast Spinners Tournament in January.”

Tyler was part of the Queensland under-18 side who came second at the national titles earlier this year, and is working on being named in the national under-23 side by 2021.