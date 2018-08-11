Tweed teen wins in pro boxing debut

LODE STAR: Rachel Loder won her first professional bout in a unanimous decision at Boxing Mania 3 tonight at Seagulls Club.

LODE STAR: Rachel Loder won her first professional bout in a unanimous decision at Boxing Mania 3 tonight at Seagulls Club. Steve Vivian

TWEED 18-year-old Rachel Loder has won in her pro boxing debut at a raucous Seagulls Club this evening.

The Tweed Valley High student won in a unanimous decision from the judges, 40-36, in front of over 1000 fans at the Tweed venue.

Rachel Loder won in a unanimous decision 40-36 at Boxing Mania 3. Steve Vivian

That crowd, stacked with 'Team Rachel' t-shirts, reached full voice when Loder, owner of the Australian and NSW amateur championships, stepped into the ring for her first big-time bout against Thai lightweight Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa.

From the moment the bell rang Loder looked like she belonged. Light on her feet and asking plenty of questions of her Thai opponent in the first round, Loder quickly brushed aside any nerves with her tight jab up and running.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Urged to move her strike zone to Khiasopa's body, Loder paced herself and stayed compact in the second round as her opponent began to show signs of fatigue.

In the third, Thai Khiaosopa came out looking to land some critical punches, but it soon seemed she wanted to wrestle rather than fight. Loder took the high road, keeping calm and landing a stunning uppercut before finishing the round with a series of punishing jabs.

Rachel Loder defeated Thai lightweight Ratsadaporn Khiaosopa. Steve Vivian

In the fourth round Loder's corner wanted her to go in for the kill against a clearly agitated and flagging Khiaosopa. But Loder showed restraint, picking her spots before locking on for another medley of jabs to finish the round again with the ascendency, lapping up the primal roars of the hometown crowd.

Family, friends and fellow fighters were in rapture as the referee raised her hand in victory.

In a state of raw joy, carried by the energy of her supporters, Loder called it one of the most incredible experiences of her life.

Rachel Loder fronts the media at Boxing Mania 3. Steve Vivian

Then, steely-eyed, Loder said she wants to win a world title.

On Monday, she'll return to school for some normalcy.