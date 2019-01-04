Tweed teenager sets sights on professional tennis career

TENNIS: Rising Tweed tennis star Amelia Johnson will be representing NSW in the Red Energy Foundation Cup next month.

TWEED tennis player Amelia Johnson has her sights set high when it comes to fulfilling her ambitions on the court.

At just 13, she is already dreaming of Wimbledon.

The talented Year 8 student at Banora Point High School is on the right track to get there.

After winning a series of state titles, Amelia will be competing in the national Red Energy Australian Made Foundation Cup in Melbourne during the Australian Open.

"I'm really excited - nervous, but excited," she said.

With her father, David, a former Paralympian, tennis was a natural path for Amelia who has been playing for as long as she can remember.

"I've been playing ever since I could," she said.

Amelia has hopes of becoming professional and getting a scholarship to play in the US.

"I think that will be a good start," she said.

While she said the US is hopefully where her future lies, her favourite player is Australia's own Ash Barty.

"She's the comeback queen," she said.

"She can be down in a game but come back and win."

Johnson said he was proud of what his daughter has achieved.

"I'm very proud. She's very athletic and very determined," he said.

Johnson is in no doubt that Amelia has what it takes to become a professional tennis player and wants to see her continue.

"She's got everything a tennis player needs," he said.

"She trains hard and has some strong weapons including a really big second serve."

The Foundation Cup which gives children 13 years and under from rural and regional Australia the opportunity to compete nationally during the Australian Open, which many may not be able to do due to cost and travel constraints.

Amelia will be representing NSW at the cup from the 14-17 January at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Centre in Melbourne.