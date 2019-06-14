Tweed teen's shot at history

BOXING: Tweed boxer Rachel Loder has just three professional fights to her name, but will make history when she steps into the ring tomorrow tonight.

Loder, 18, will become the youngest female boxer to compete for and Australian title when she faces Rebekah Radley for the vacant Australian Female Lightweight Title.

The teenager has won all three of her pro fights, stopping her opponent in two of them.

Tomorrow night's title fight, as part of Boxingmaina 6, will be her biggest challenge yet.

"Prep has been good, we have had plenty of sparring and plenty of hard sessions which has been great,” Lorder said.

"We have done everything right so we are feeling good.”

Lorder said she has a very simple game plan for the bout, with the heavy focus on attacking the body of her opponent.

She said if she is able to keep up the intensity for all of the eight rounds, she believes she can walk away with the title.

"Going to the body and keeping the pressure on, I have been working on that heaps,” she said.

"I think every fight we get better and better and it is all about working hard.”

This will be the biggest crowd Lorder has fought in front of, however this is only going to make her more excited for the fight according to the teenager.

"The more people the better, it is more exciting, it's louder, it's more fun and as a pro-fighter it is what you want - you want the big crowds,” she said.

A victory for either fighter will dramatically lift their profile on a national scale.

Tickets are on sale now for Boxingmania 6, a co-promotion between the Kingscliff Boxing Stable and Dragon Fire Boxing, which will be held at the Seagulls Club from 5.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at megatix.com.au/events/boxing-mania-6.

There will be five title fights on the card, as well as a stack of up and coming talent on display.

The main event of the night will pit Tweed-based champion, Jason Moloney, defending his WBA Oceania Bantamweight Title, while his brother Andrew in the ring fighting for the WBA Oceania Super Flyweight Title.