Tweed teen's speedy rise to top

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: The sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a skill which has come naturally to teenager Hari Bhajan.

The 17-year-old has been in the sport for only nine months, but has already picked up some massive wins in his short career.

Bhajan was recently crowned the Asia-Pacific Champion in the white belt under 70kg at the championships held on the Gold Coast.

This accolade adds to his victory in the Rickson Gracie Cup last year.

They are impressive wins for someone who has been in the sport for less than 12 months, but the teenager said the success had a lot to do with his training at the Point Break Jiu Jitsu club.

"I think my teacher is just great, he does not teach unnecessary things,” Bhajan said.

"We do a lot of rolling compared to other gyms - I get more training than they do.”

Bhajan is now preparing for the trials for a large competition to be held in Abu Dhabi later this year, hosted by submission fighting company ADCC.

For the 17-year-old, maintaining success is the best way to prepare for the ADCC trials.

"I just want to keep winning, if I keep winning I am going to verse better people,” he said.

"I just want to keep doing what we are doing, keep working hard and hopefully winning the Abu Dhabi trials.”

This is part of the ultimate plan for Bhajan to transition into the sport of mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu white belt is also training in boxing, where he has had two fights for two victories.

Point Break Jiu Jitsu leader Rhys Dykes said Bhajan was a terrific young man, very committed to his training and possessed raw talent which he rated nine and a half out of 10.

He said if he continues at the rate he is going, then there is no limit to what he can achieve in the sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

"He is fantastic... he is dedicated, relentless, disciplined, has an eye for detail and has unlimited energy,” Dykes said.