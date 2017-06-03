Tweed teens track path to surfing elite

Tweed prodigy Zahli Kelly has qualified for surfing's World Junior Championship circuit in 2018.

TWEED prodigy Zahli Kelly has set her sights on a future assault on world surfing after taking out the women's World Surf League's 2017 Australian Junior Qualifying Series.

The WSL JQS is a stepping-stone for the next crop of elite competitive surfers and at just 13 years old, Kelly took out the Newcastle Pro Junior and Subway Surf Series in Avoca in a whirlwind 2017 season for the Cabarita sensation.

In claiming top spot, Kelly is now one of four men and two women from each WSL region to earn a place on the World Junior Championship circuit in 2018.

Kelly will aim to follow in the footsteps of Joel Parkinson, Gabriel Medina, Adriano de Souza, Tweed's Jack Freestone and Laura Enever, who were all past WJC champions before reaching the WSL Pro circuit.

"This has been an amazing year for me,” Kelly said.

"I definitely didn't expect to take out the entire series this season.

"I'm really excited to head to the WJC, I never thought it would be something I'd achieve this year.”

After holding the series lead until the final event of the season, fellow Tweed surfer Alyssa Lock took the second qualifying spot.

Alyssa Lock has also capped off a big year with selection for the WJC WSL/Bennett

Lock had an impressive year winning the Subway Surf Series in Trigg, WA along with a number of other finals appearances.

"I'm so grateful to have had the year I have so far,” Lock said.

"To finish in the top two and make it to the WJC is amazing, it will be my first time competing there.

"I wasn't going to do any JQS events and then I changed my mind, which turned out to be a good move as I get to head to the WJC now.”

The 2017 WSL World Junior Championship will be held from January 4-12 at Bombo Beach in Kiama on the south coast of NSW.

It will feature the top 36 men and 18 women junior surfers from around the globe.

Lennox Head's Mikey McDonagh also qualified on the men's side.