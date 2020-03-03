Tweed theatre goers prepare for month of diversity

The Murwillumbah Theatre Company is presenting a different at Shakespear's classic Scottish play in Elsie and Norm's "Macbeth'.

A BUSY month for theatre on the Gold Coast with HOTA holding its successful Secret Broadway concert and club event last week.

They are about to play host to a production of the Monty Python musical Spamalot from tomorrow to Saturday.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. This production was a sellout in Sydney in 2019. Book online at HOTA.

* * *

Great to hear that the popular MC of the Gold Palm Theatre Awards, Ian Stenlake, has just landed the lead in the forthcoming major production The Bridges of Madison County. Terrific to see so many wonderful shows coming up this year in Australia.

* * *

Murwillumbah Theatre Company goes on tour this March with Elsie and Norm's 'Macbeth'. Due to the Murwillumbah Civic Centre auditorium renovations, the company is taking its latest production to the Autumn Club next to the library, Stokers Siding - Dunbible Hall for a show and dinner special, and Tumbulgum Hall, from March 13-29.

John Christopher-Wood's hilarious adaptation of the Scottish play is certain to delight audiences.

In Elsie and Norm's 'Macbeth', you are invited to join English couple, Elsie and Norm in their living room for a cup of tea and some culture.

Usually they like to spend the evening playing Trivial Pursuit, but this time they have decided instead to treat you to a performance of Shakespeare's classic play Macbeth.

However, in their opinion Shakespeare's script is too long and wordy and the play has way too many characters, so they've simplified the original text, and play all roles themselves.

Go to Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah on Friday, March 13 at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 15 at 2pm. The show moves to Stoker's Siding-Dunbible Hall on Friday, March 20 (dinner from 5.30pm, show at 7.30pm), Saturday, March 21 (dinner from 5.30pm, show at 7.30pm) and Sunday, March 22 at 2pm (show only).

Then it's onto Tumbulgum Hall on Friday, March 27 at 7.30pm, Saturday, March 28 at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 29 at 2pm. For table reservations, phone 0498 831 575.

* * *

The clever people who brought you Meera at HOTA last year will present Void on March 20 and 21 at the Gold Coast Campus of Southern Cross University.

They have offered Dressing Roomers readers five double passes to the Friday performance of Void (opening night and world premiere) and the Saturday performance (March 21) at the Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus.

They are valued at $70 per double.

All they will need is the name, phone number and email address of each winner in order to arrange the tickets. Please email me at peterslk @iprimus.com.au to get your double pass and I will pass your information on to the producers.

* * *

Voices In Paradise are proud to announce that Voices in Paradise 2020 will be held at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on June 6.

Returning educators Blindside and the Velvetones will train the workshop registrants throughout the day and present in an evening a cappella concert in the Arts Theatre. Also featuring local talent including Gold Coast icons The Blenders, Coastal Charisma, Serotonin and more, they ask that you save the date!

* * *

In rehearsal at the moment at theatres on the Coast are Javeenbah's Assassins (March 6-21), Spotlight's Firebringer (March 13-28) and Phoenix Ensemble's Kinky Boots (May 1-23).

Feel free to send me any theatre gossip to peterslk@ ­iprimus.com.au.

I'm off to South Africa from next week but will be doing a column from there for April … see you in a crowded foyer real soon!