GO TEAM: Tweed Tigers Juniors vice president, secretary and Under 16 girls coach Jason Clark along with club president and Under 15 boys coach Glenn Elliot collect the Tigers' 'Best Club' award.
Sport

Tweed Tiger cubs in the best habitat

Steve Vivian
by
20th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

THE Tweed Coast Tigers Junior Football Club has been recognised as the best in the Northern Rivers.

"A huge congratulations has to go to the committee, coaches, team managers and all the volunteers who have contributed to make this club the best in the Northern Rivers,” club vice president Jason Clark told the Tweed Daily News.

"It's an achievement we should all be extremely proud of.”

The club received the honour last Monday at the AFL Northern Rivers Juniors presentation night, and more good news was to follow.

Tigers coach Sally Carter was recognised as Female Coach of the Year, while Under 15's gun Noah Chapman took out runner up best and fairest for the league.

Tweed Daily News

