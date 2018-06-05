Tweed Tigers knock off reigning premiers Byron

EYE OF THE TIGER: Tweed coach Jonathon Bevan addressed his troops with conviction at the final change of his side's big clash with Byron at the weekend.

THE Tweed Coast Tigers have set up a nice little launch pad for rest of the season after defeating reigning premiers Byron Magpies by five points in a thriller at Sebreeze on Saturday.

With the victory the Tigers go into this weekend's bye at 3-3 and, perhaps more importantly, with the wood over fierce rivals Byron, who defeated them in last year's grand final.

The victory was the Tigers' second over the Magpies this year after a five-goal victory at Byron in round three.

The biggest margin all day was the two-goal lead Byron took into half-time, but the Tigers resumed after the long break with manic pressure and stellar quarters from Daniel Hawkins, Conor McDowell, Nick Lock and Blaine Thomas to outscore the Magpies by two goals and reduce the margin to one point at the final change.

From there on it was a battle of wills between the 2017 grand-finalists.

Both sides missed opportunities before Tweed ruckman Matthew Taggart took the game into his own hands, clunking a monster pack mark deep in Tweed's forward line and slotting the goal from an acute angle, putting his side five points to the good.

In the dying minutes Tweed's defence, led by the staunch fist of Thor Hoopman, repelled multiple Byron advances before the final siren sounded, the score 62-57 Tweed's way.

The Tigers sit in third place on the ladder on 12 points, with the Magpies one spot above on 16 points. Ballina remain on top while Lismore are yet to register a win.