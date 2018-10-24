Tweed Tigers toast 2018 club champions

CLUB CHAMP: Tweed Tiger Tai Shimizu took out the reserve side's best and fairest award after putting together a fantastic season on the wing.

CLUB CHAMP: Tweed Tiger Tai Shimizu took out the reserve side's best and fairest award after putting together a fantastic season on the wing. Scott Powick

PLENTY of silverware has been dished out at the Tweed Coast Tigers end of year presentation night, with some familiar faces and future stars recognised for their on-field contributions.

The off-field contributions of coaches, administrators and volunteers were also celebrated on the evening at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club after another positive season which has seemed to further galvanise the already close-knit footballing community.

First-year Tiger Daniel Hawkins capped off a brilliant season with the senior's best and fairest award. Scott Powick

A season highlight for the club in 2018 was the ascendency of the women's side, playing in its second season, to a maiden grand-final berth.

The club also notched its first three-grade winning treble on the same day, saving the feat for the Northern Rivers AFL sudden-death semi finals.

The men's seniors came within a whisker of reaching another grand final, falling to the Ballina Bombers by only two points in the prelim.

Congratulations to John Cassidy aka Big John, who deservedly took out the Tweed Tigers Clubperson of the Year award.

Women's presentation results

Best & Fairest - Blossom Grimshaw and Elle Crawley

Players' Player - Blossom Grimshaw

Coach's Award - Chantelle Dooley

Best rookie - Aryn Cronan

Blossom Grimshaw was a popular winner taking out the Tweed Tigers women's Players' Player award.

Seniors presentation results

Best & Fairest - Daniel Hawkins

Players' Player - Daniel Hawkins

Coach's Award - Adam Gilbert

Best Rookie - Ben Hart

Most Improved - Nico Neidhart

Reserves presentation results

Best & Fairest - Tai Shimizu

Players' Player - Tai Shimizu and Ben Kelly

Most Improved - Brenton Tickle