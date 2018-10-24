Tweed Tigers toast 2018 club champions
PLENTY of silverware has been dished out at the Tweed Coast Tigers end of year presentation night, with some familiar faces and future stars recognised for their on-field contributions.
The off-field contributions of coaches, administrators and volunteers were also celebrated on the evening at the Pottsville Beach Sports Club after another positive season which has seemed to further galvanise the already close-knit footballing community.
A season highlight for the club in 2018 was the ascendency of the women's side, playing in its second season, to a maiden grand-final berth.
The club also notched its first three-grade winning treble on the same day, saving the feat for the Northern Rivers AFL sudden-death semi finals.
The men's seniors came within a whisker of reaching another grand final, falling to the Ballina Bombers by only two points in the prelim.
Congratulations to John Cassidy aka Big John, who deservedly took out the Tweed Tigers Clubperson of the Year award.
Women's presentation results
Best & Fairest - Blossom Grimshaw and Elle Crawley
Players' Player - Blossom Grimshaw
Coach's Award - Chantelle Dooley
Best rookie - Aryn Cronan
Seniors presentation results
Best & Fairest - Daniel Hawkins
Players' Player - Daniel Hawkins
Coach's Award - Adam Gilbert
Best Rookie - Ben Hart
Most Improved - Nico Neidhart
Reserves presentation results
Best & Fairest - Tai Shimizu
Players' Player - Tai Shimizu and Ben Kelly
Most Improved - Brenton Tickle