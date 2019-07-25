Menu
Tweed Shire Tip Shop worker Nathan Warren shows off some of the weird wonderful things available at the store in 2016. Scott Powick
News

Tweed Tip Shop closed for renovations

Michael Doyle
by
25th Jul 2019 1:00 PM

TWEED's Tip Shop at Stotts Creek will be closed for the next six weeks while the facility undergoes renovations.

Tweed Shire Council decided to take over operation of the facility earlier this month, and the renovations are part of the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Master Plan.

The council's director of sustainable communities and environment, Tracey Stinson, said the upgraded tip shop would have a greater focus on building awareness and would give people more opportunities for "less to landfill”.

"Within the short term, we want to expand its operations into other less-to-landfill initiatives such as a tool library, repair workshops and art from rubbish,” Ms Stinson said.

"It's all about less to landfill and looking for innovative ways for repairing, upcycling and giving items a longer life.

"We know customers love the salvaged items available at the shop, and we will continue to offer that service when we reopen in approximately six weeks.

"We will still be collecting items which can be reused, recycled or upcycled from landfill while the tip shop is closed.

"In the longer term, we will upgrade the facility substantially with better storage, more undercover areas and improved parking.”

For more information about the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre see the Tweed Shire Council website.

Tweed Daily News

