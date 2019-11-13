Tweed Tip Shop reopens to the public

Waste Leading Hand at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre, Colin Arnold showcasing some of the items at the tip shop ahead of its opening. Picture: Supplied.

Waste Leading Hand at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre, Colin Arnold showcasing some of the items at the tip shop ahead of its opening. Picture: Supplied.

THE completion of renovations at a popular Tweed bargain-buy will allow shoppers back through the doors today.

The Tip Shop at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre will re-open today to coincide with National Recycling Week.

A new staff member has been appointed to manage the Tip Shop and the facility will now also include EFTPOS facilities, bringing it into modern times. There will be a range of furniture, electrical items, garden and household items and affordable quality products.

Council’s Director Sustainable Communities and Environment, Tracey Stinson, said she was excited to see the next stage of the Tip Shop ready to open

“The team have been hard at work over the last few months getting it ready and it’s looking great,” Ms Stinson said.

“This is the foundation to go forward and from little things, big things grow.

“The treasures will slowly continue to come in each week, and we can guarantee it will be easier to find what you are looking for.

The new opening hours will be from Wednesday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm and parking is available on-site.

“With the new technology systems, point of sale equipment and operations in place, we are asking the community to please be patient with us while we iron out a few things in the early days of opening,” Ms Stinson said.

For more information on the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre see www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WasteDepots