Tweed to host huge title bouts

WATCHING ON: Kingscliff boxer Josh Frederiksen will find out his challenger for the vacant Australian Light Heavyweight title at Boxing Mania 3. Scott Powick

TITLE bouts. Tweed's best talent. Foxtel cameras.

That's what you can expect at Boxing Mania, the fight night transforming boxing in the Tweed.

Tweed's boxing main-event is back for its third instalment with 'Boxing Mania 3' next Saturday at Seagulls Club.

With a 10-pro fight card in store, Boxing Mania 3's draw-card fight is a title bout between Kingscliff boxer Billel Dib and the WBA Oceania Super Featherweight champion, Bauno Vifuaviwili, from Tanzania.

The super featherweight clash is a rematch from Boxing Mania 1 in March where the Tanzanian was too good. But with a new trainer Angelo Hyder out of the Kingscliff Boxing Stables, Dib has a big chance to take back the title

Benji Dimitrioski, also based out of Kingscliff, will step in to replace the injured local Josh Frederiksen for the vacant Australian Light Heavyweight title clash against Quintin Carey.

The winner of the bout will then fight Frederiksen on November 10.

The Light Heavyweight IBF Pan Pacific, IBF international, and WBA Oceania champion, Regan Dessaix, will also feature.

The fight night is shaping up to draw another great crowd, organiser Nick Midgley said.

"It's a very good standard of boxing and these nights showcase the best talent around,” Midgley said.

"Boxing Mania 1 and 2 drew between 1200 and 1500 people and we are looking at another really good crowd next week.”

BOXING MANIA

WHEN: Saturday, August 11 6pm

WHERE: Seagulls Club

TICKETS: ticketmart.com.au

INFO: For details, call Nick on 0456 879 258