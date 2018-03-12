Tweed too good for Argentines

WHILE Tweed's hockey teams don't speak much Spanish, they still managed to give their Argentine opponents an authentic Tweed welcome last week, defeating their Latin American counterparts in three games and only losing in one.

Two women's teams and two under-18 girls' teams from Rosario, Argentina's oldest hockey club, were in the Tweed last week to take on a local legion representing the Tweed Border Hockey Association (TBHA).

Tweed's Under 18A's side, who boast seven team members who will represent Queensland at next week's nationals in Tasmania, took out a 2-1 victory, while the Under 18B's ended with a 2-2 draw.

In the open age games, Tweed's A side romped the Rosarians to win 4-1, but the Argentinians could find some solace with a 2-0 win in the B match.

QUE TAL?: Georgina Munro in control. Toni Kelly Fleeton

It was a slate of highly entertaining matches for spectators, with the agile skills and quick hands of the Argentines, who played with the signature South American flare which the continent exports to any sporting field, providing a rare spectacle.

However, it was after the sticks were put down that the festivities really began.

"We had a fantastic post-match gathering which was absolutely amazing,” said TBHA Rep Coordinator Margaret Coleman.

"The clubhouse was electric. A whole bunch of Argentinian girls and Tweed girls were exchanging conversations, laughter and dancing.

"The Argentine girls actually sang their club song. They have this amazing song that gives you goosebumps.”

The TBHA then put on a fabulous supper for their guests, who were touched by the hospitality.