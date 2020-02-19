Tweed’s fight for jobs: How you can help

WE ARE OPEN: (Back) Chrissy Marten, Ellie Zuryn, Meriam Ter Borg, Jason King with Stacey Hilder, Shona Fuller and Mick O'Reilly. (Front) Grace, 5, Audrey, Eleanor, 5, at Tropical Fruit World. PHOTO: Scott Powick

DROUGHT, bushfires, the coronavirus and floods.

The Tweed tourism market has taken hit after hit, but it has a simple message for tourists - we're open for business.

Images of the Australian drought followed by catastrophic footage of the bushfire crisis broadcast by international media has seen a sharp decline in bookings from Asian tourists.

This, coupled with the discovery of the coronavirus right at the time of Chinese New Year, put a dint in profit margins.

That's been compounded by cancellations because of the recent torrential flooding deluge.

But for local tourism operators, when you get knocked down - you get back up again and keep fighting.

That is the sentiment from Destination North Coast chair Cameron Arnold.

"We are a pretty resilient industry," he said.

"The recent season has been a very different experience from the past, with very elongated issues affecting tourism.

"I went to Katoomba in the Blue Mountains recently to discuss the impact the bushfires have had on them and there are pockets of destinations around the state that are really doing it tough.

"The Tweed and the North Coast have been quite lucky in a sense, even if it doesn't seem like it, compared to other devastated areas."

The upside to the tourism industry's state of reality was that when times get tough businesses diversify and there was always a lesson to take from it, Mr Arnold said.

"Times like these make you look hard at your business, diversify and not rely on just one market, for example the Chinese market. If they take a massive hit there are others," he said.

"The underlying bonus is the recognition of how important tourism is not only to this region but right across the state and the country. Everyone can feel it."

Mr Arnold said strategies going forward included "Backing the Bush" by the NSW Business Chamber, which encourages large corporations to take their conferences and meetings to fire-affected regions.

Another is the joint State Government and Destination NSW's campaign "Now's The Time To Love NSW".

"The idea is if you are going to go somewhere, look at what is within our own state. Visiting locally and falling in love with what NSW is all about," Mr Arnold said.

The rally cry is to stay local, buy local and post photos and videos of our favourite places with the hashtag #LoveNSW.

The social media-led marketing campaign will harness that user-generated content to encourage Australians to get away and give back.

"Holiday Here This Year" from Tourism Australia is along similar lines encouraging Aussies to travel to a different area of the sunburnt country than overseas.

Mr Arnold said while the current travel ban meant it was not wise to spend money advertising to international markets at present, operators had their eyes on travel expos to market to offshore wholesale travel agencies.

His advice for those finding conditions hard in the Tweed was talk to the local industry associations like The Tweed Tourism Co or Destination North Coast.

Kingscliff's Tropical Fruit World is one of those hit by the coronavirus fallout, but general manager Aymon Gow remains positive.

He welcomed the campaigns and encouraged locals to holiday at home.

"We need the rain and the wet weather has been great for the farm but maybe not for the roads to get people here," he said with a laugh.

"And the reverse in the drought. The dry weather encouraged locals to come out on their days off and explore but it wasn't great for the farm."

Mr Gow said his business was one of many who were proactively working on ticketing campaigns to bring lure people from the Tweed, Bryon and Gold Coast regions.

"We are also working with inbound tour operators from other nations putting together packages to grow the market share and numbers that are more attractive for visitors," he continued.

"I think in the last 12 months we have had an interesting year.

"The positives include Cabarita being named number one beach to visit in 2020, Husk Distillers opened, new exhibitions have come to the Tweed Museum, Farm and Co got going in tourism.

"There have been some great complementary products marketing the Tweed as a tourism area.

And the message from the Tweed to the outside world?

Come and visit, "we're open".