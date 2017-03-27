Tweed triathlete on a path to the top

Tweed triathlete Travis Coleman is hoping to attract sponsors as he targets September's world championships in Rotterdam, Holland.

TWEED athlete Travis Coleman has always shown the dedication and steely resolve of a champion in the making.

Lining up in the Kingscliff Triathlon on Sunday, the star junior triathlete continued on a path he hopes will lead to the ITU Triathlon World Championships in Rotterdam, Holland, in September.

With the determination to succeed, Coleman's application has seen him win sprint and Olympic national titles and NSW state championships for under-20-24s in 2017 alone.

However, it was on the unforgiving streets of Cozumel Island, Mexico, last September, when Coleman faced a moment of mortality that could have claimed his life, that his unwavering competitive streak was solidified, cementing his rapid rise.

"It was really hot and humid and on sunrise the water temp was 30 degrees,” Coleman said.

"I knew it would be a hot, hard race. It was definitely the most gruelling conditions.”

Starting strongly, Coleman was in ninth place after his swim and ride legs, but it was during the run that potential tragedy struck.

"I fell over 6km into the run. I got up and kept competing, not really knowing where I was or what was going on,” Coleman said.

"It was all instinct to get up and get going, but I collapsed over the finish line.”

With a core body temperature of 42 degrees, Coleman was carried into an ice bath. But while his body cooled, things escalated rapidly.

"I started having convulsions. I remember being kind of with it, but I couldn't do anything as my body was shaking and going crazy,” Coleman said.

Medical staff were able to assist but it was his reaction to the incident that uncovered a competitive streak that previously may have only been scratching the surface.

"Once the convulsions stopped, I got really angry that I started the run in ninth but finished 23rd,” Coleman said.

Travis Coleman trains up to seven days a week in pursuit of his ambitions to conquer the world of triathlon. Contributed

After his experience in Mexico, Coleman's killer instinct caused him to make changes to ensure it never happened again.

"I started my training in December with Elite Sports and I've gotten really strict on my diet,” Coleman said.

"I've cut out all doughnuts, chocolates and lollies, and in December I went vegan too.”

It's been a rewarding journey for the 20-year-old former Tweed River High student, who took up triathlon in 2010 after dabbling in football, athletics, cross country, swimming and surf life saving.

"I did surf life saving when I was nine or 10 and didn't like wearing budgie smugglers, so I quit,” Coleman said with a laugh.

However, he does see the irony of it now: "I've ended up racing in a full Lycra triathlon suit!”

Donning his Lycra, the average day starts for Coleman at the crack of dawn with a bowl of oats, banana, maple syrup and almond milk.

After a night spent filling a supermarket shelf to help make ends meet in the expensive sport, a sleep-deprived Coleman pounds the pavement, training for up to six hours a day.

"I wake up some mornings and want to go back to sleep, but I just think of breaky and once I've done that I go to training and I'm right,” Coleman said.

"I only get about two to three hours sleep before training, then only about four hours nap after lunch.”

Resisting the pull of partying and relaxation, Coleman swims about 30km, rides 200-300km and runs up to 50km a week.

"It's not hard to stay disciplined because I want it so much. A lot of friends go out clubbing and I say, 'Nah, I have to be training by the time you're getting home,” Coleman said.

Tweed triathlete Travis Coleman has September's world championships in Rotterdam, Holland in his sights. Contributed

With one eye on Rotterdam, Coleman took on the Kingscliff Triathlon Open division on Sunday, finishing near the top in a time of 1:57:57.

The event doubled as a world-qualifying race but Coleman had already qualified for September's world titles.

Armed with the experiences of Mexico, Coleman feels confident 2017 could be his year

"Rotterdam is a more suitable climate and I want to definitely get top-10 or podium,” Coleman said.

"Once you get podium, you can apply to get a pro licence and eventually compete at Commonwealth Games and Olympics.”

To reach that level, Coleman knows he needs assistance, as the unforgiving world of athletes can see them cut down before reaching their full potential.

"I'm trying to look at getting my name out there so people can get on board and support me through some kind of financial sponsorship,” Coleman said.

"My ultimate goal for now is the 2018 World Championships on the Gold Coast.”