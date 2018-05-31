Tweed trio set for PNG tour

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Grant and Joe Besgrove after winning the NSW Country Rugby League final last week.

THREE NRRRL players based in the Tweed have been selected in the NSW Country representative team that will tour Papua New Guinea in October.

Cudgen front-rower Caleb Ziebell will be joined by Murwillumbah hooker Joe Besgrove and Tweed Coast five-eighth Sam Grant.

Ziebell has been knocking on the door of selection for a few years now while the other four forced their way into the team after a standout representative campaign.

The squad was announced last week at Camden's Kirkham Park after the completion of the CRL Men's Under-23's Country Championship final between Northern Rivers and the Monaro Colts.

NSW Country coach Josh Cale said he believes his side possesses some of the most exciting young talent from across Regional NSW.

"It's been a great Under-23's Country Championships and I'm really excited by the talent that we've got at our disposal for the tour to Papua New Guinea,” Cale said.

"Travelling to a country where rugby league is the national sport will be an amazing experience and we know we're going to face some tough opposition.

"It was great to see how the Country Under-23's responded to the challenge of taking on Samoa and Scotland last season and it was amazing achievement to not only challenge those sides, but to claim a victory over the Scottish World Cup side in Ballina.

"The percentage of country players in the NRL is always growing and it's a great pathway for these players.

"You never know - some of our players may be the same ones we see on the big stage in the future.”