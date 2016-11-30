Tweed triumphs with steady growth in tourism

Visitors to the Tweed enjoy experiencing the surrounding environment as part of their holiday.

THE no-vacancy signs are up, the restaurants are buzzing and the tour operators are reaping the rewards as people flock to the Tweed for holidays.

The National Visitor Survey shows the growth of tourism in the Tweed is outperforming the rest of the state by 5%.

The data shows the Tweed is currently enjoying 13% growth in tourism compared with the 9% growth across the state as a whole.

Destination Tweed CEO Bill Tatchell said the results were an indicative benchmark of the captured tourism market.

"The Tweed has record numbers both in terms of visitors and visitor nights,” he said.

"They're coming to the Tweed in large numbers and they're for staying for longer.”

Mr Tatchell said the Tweed tourism industry was effective overall because it utilised and highlighted the surrounding natural resources.

"Research tells us nature and engagement in nature is always in the top 10 of things people do on holiday,” he said.

"The product development Destination Tweed is doing is to assist, develop and work with industry and state holders to help build and strengthen those experiences that engage tourists in those natural settings.

"The more we can strengthen and secure the environment we have, the stronger and better our tourism products on offer will become.”

Tweed Coast Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said the Tweed is a successful destination because visitors could enjoy the environment and experience a sense of community.

"People really enjoy that small village atmosphere they're able to get in places like Fingal, Kingscliff, Hastings Point and Pottsville,” Mr Illingworth said.

"That real small village feeling is a great appeal for people. People really love holidaying and felling part of a community but still having access to lots of good restaurants, great coffee shops and a variety of beaches.”

The Tourism and Transport Forum Australia found there was 1969 tourism-based businesses which created 4184 direct tourism jobs in the Richmond electorate.

To encourage growth in the Tweed, Mr Tatchell said it was vital the Tweed continued to cutlivate toursim options.

"If were' going to develop and grow tourism in the Tweed, we're going to have to do it in a sensible and sustainable way,” he said.

"The Tweed is blessed with it is raw products, its natural environment and location.”