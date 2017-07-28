Tweed United lose top spot without playing a game

FOOTBALL: Tweed United were knocked from top spot of the Coast League 1 competition without playing a game midweek when Mudgeeraba won their catch-up game against Nerang to edge one point in front of the Marlins with four games to play.

The now second placed Tweed United take on third placed Runaway Bay at Arkinstall Park on Saturday in a crucial game to keep pace with Mudgeeraba, who will who play the fifth placed Southport.

The Marlins will be without influential midfielder Ricky Small who is set to miss four matches with a broken rib suffered in last week's 4-1 win over Southport.

The win against Southport extended United's unbeaten streak to nine games.

Liam Swanson in action Contributed

Assistant Coach Nathan Mulhearn is confident other players will step up and fill the void left by Small.

"Ricky is a quality player and has been very good for us this year,” he said.

"A key to our good run of form this season has been our depth, our reserve grade are also nine games unbeaten.

"When players are out it just gives others the opportunity to come in and contribute and show what they can do. We have Dylan Criddle close to fitness and Liam Swanson can also move into the midfield and give us another option.”

In their previous two meeting this season, Tweed came out on top 2-1 before the teams played out a 1-1 draw. The action kicks off at 1.45pm with reserve grade and the main game at 4pm.