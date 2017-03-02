Tweed United receive major sponsorship boost

Tweed United captain Michael Kolovos with the Marlins' new playing strips featuring official 2017 back of shirt sponsor, Jayco Gold Coast.

TWEED United Football Club have pulled off a major coup after signing a new sponsor on the eve of the season.

The Gold Coast League One side, who kick-off their season under lights against Mudgeeraba at Arkinstall Park on Friday night, announced early in the week that Jayco Gold Coast had signed on as the club's first ever official back-of-shirt sponsor.

The Tweed-based caravan franchise will have their branding emblazoned on the back of the players' shirts for the 2017 season across all first and reserve grade competitions - including the Football Gold Coast Cup, FFA Cup and Coast League One.

Tweed United president David Kershaw said the club was delighted to have Jayco on board in what would be a major boost for the club.

"It's great to have a successful local business exploring the potential here at Tweed United Football Club,” Kershaw said.

"This partnership is another positive step in the club's continued growth and development. Already it has allowed us to bring on board a team physiotherapist to keep our players on the park injury free.”

Jayco Gold Coast's Michael Pegg said the company was honoured to be joining forces with the Marlins.

"We will receive regular exposure which will showcase our brand to football fans up and down the Gold Coast,” Pegg said.

"We appreciate all the hard work everyone has done on both sides in putting this agreement in place.”

The Marlins' have been in form heading into the season opener after pushing Premier League heavyweights Magic United in a Gold Coast Football Cup match last week before eventually going down 8-7 in a penalty shootout.

Mudgeeraba, however, will start favourites with the Marlins missing key players through injury, travel, work and personal commitments and clearance delays.

Reserves kick-off at 7.15pm (NSW), with seniors to follow at 9.30pm (NSW).

For further information on sponsorship opportunities with Tweed United, email tweedsoccer@hotmail.com.