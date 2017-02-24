Tweed United sets sights on Cup win

Tweed United will be sweating on the fitness of striker Michael Kolovos, who is under an injury cloud ahead of tonight's clash.

TWEED United are hopeful of pulling off an upset against 2015 Premier League Champions Magic United in the Football Gold Coast Cup's round of 16 on Saturday night.

The Marlins have been in good form and advanced to the competition's round of 16 with a 7-0 trouncing of fellow Coast League One side Robina, but face significantly stiffer opposition against Premier League side Magic at Arkinstall Park.

The Marlins' are confident of securing an unlikely win after a solid trial hit-out against Premier League side Palm Beach last weekend.

While United lost the match 3-0, they were able to stay level with Palm Beach for 60 minutes before the Sharks pulled away.

Assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn said the endeavour shown by players last week will hold them in good stead against Magic.

"We were able to stay with Palm Beach for a large period of time, however our composure on the ball and our fitness told in the end,” Mulhearn said.

"If we can have a little bit more quality when in possession this week, our fitness should have improved from the high intensity game last week.”

Tweed United will be sweating on the fitness of captain Michael Kolovos, who was forced from the field in the clash with Palm Beach.

A decision was to be made this morning on whether the star striker would take his place in the side.

United's defensive stocks will, however, be boosted with imports Kieran Duncan (England) and Marc Kinghorn (Scotland) set to debut pending international transfer clearances.

The game will be played at 6pm (NSW), with a special cup game in memory of a player's father to precede the match at 3pm (NSW).

The PD Charity Cup Game will see United's Sunday league side take on Woolgoolga in honour of Tweed player Damien de la Mothe's father, who formerly played for Woolgoolga.

Now in its fourth year, both clubs alternate the hosting of the PD Cup, with all funds raised going to cancer research.