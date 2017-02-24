27°
News

Tweed United sets sights on Cup win

Daniel McKenzie
| 24th Feb 2017 4:45 PM
Tweed United will be sweating on the fitness of striker Michael Kolovos, who is under an injury cloud ahead of tonight's clash.
Tweed United will be sweating on the fitness of striker Michael Kolovos, who is under an injury cloud ahead of tonight's clash. Nolan White Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED United are hopeful of pulling off an upset against 2015 Premier League Champions Magic United in the Football Gold Coast Cup's round of 16 on Saturday night.

The Marlins have been in good form and advanced to the competition's round of 16 with a 7-0 trouncing of fellow Coast League One side Robina, but face significantly stiffer opposition against Premier League side Magic at Arkinstall Park.

The Marlins' are confident of securing an unlikely win after a solid trial hit-out against Premier League side Palm Beach last weekend.

While United lost the match 3-0, they were able to stay level with Palm Beach for 60 minutes before the Sharks pulled away.

Assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn said the endeavour shown by players last week will hold them in good stead against Magic.

"We were able to stay with Palm Beach for a large period of time, however our composure on the ball and our fitness told in the end,” Mulhearn said.

"If we can have a little bit more quality when in possession this week, our fitness should have improved from the high intensity game last week.”

Tweed United will be sweating on the fitness of captain Michael Kolovos, who was forced from the field in the clash with Palm Beach.

A decision was to be made this morning on whether the star striker would take his place in the side.

United's defensive stocks will, however, be boosted with imports Kieran Duncan (England) and Marc Kinghorn (Scotland) set to debut pending international transfer clearances.

The game will be played at 6pm (NSW), with a special cup game in memory of a player's father to precede the match at 3pm (NSW).

The PD Charity Cup Game will see United's Sunday league side take on Woolgoolga in honour of Tweed player Damien de la Mothe's father, who formerly played for Woolgoolga.

Now in its fourth year, both clubs alternate the hosting of the PD Cup, with all funds raised going to cancer research.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  arkinstall park football gold coast football gold coast football cup marlins michael kolovos sport tweed sport tweed united

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Baby Animals return for One Word 2017 tour

Baby Animals return for One Word 2017 tour

Australian music favourites return to rock

The long and winding road to recovery

Tweed man and Heavy Hiterz founder Brent Simpson will compete in the Tweed Coast Enduro on Saturday to raise awareness and funding for mental health

"It's amazing what we can do if we believe in ourselves”

Record numbers converge for Tweed Coast Enduro

The third annual Tweed Coast Enduro launches in Pottsville this morning with a large contingent of athletes set to tackle the course.

"There's only so many fit enough to do it”

Convoy to go ahead amid protests by conservationists

Pottsville Men's Shed supporters gather to throw their support behind the current application for building at Black Rocks.

Convoy in support of Men's Shed to go ahead

Local Partners

Convoy to go ahead amid protests by conservationists

POTTSVILLE residents will push ahead with their plan to stage a community march in support of a Men's Shed

Train driver required for Byron Bay's new solar train

Train drivers are needed for the new Byron Bay's solar train.

Ever wanted to be a train driver?

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Baby Animals return for One Word 2017 tour

Baby Animals will play Twin Towns on Saturday, March 18 as part of their One Word national tour.

One Word is so much more for rock greats

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $330,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Rare Duplex Pair - Central Tweed Heads

1/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 6 4 4 $1,250,000

Immaculately presented duplex pair in a prime position opposite the Recreation Street Reserve parklands and only a short walk to clubs, major shopping centre's...

Position, Potential &amp; Opportunity

25-27 Queen Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 1 2 $1,995,000

This classic beach cottage is packed with lots of potential to renovate or redevelop, and maximize this amazing location. The cottage is set on a perfectly flat...

Coastal Contemporary Design

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $520,000-$565...

Sure to impress the owner occupier this as new home is opposite the Park and Backing on to a Nature Reserve -luxury living without the hefty price tag. Spanning...

Stunning Home in Lush Surroundings

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Rare Opportunity - Original Tugun Cottage with Huge Potential

32 Monash Street, Tugun 4224

House 2 1 1 $450,000

Located in a lovely neighbourhood in the heart of the beachside town Tugun is this much-loved original cottage - High set home with two bedrooms and one...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Under Contract

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

Prime Tweed site sells at auction

SOLD: The old Rivers commercial retail building at 79-81 Wharf St sold at auction for $2.475 million recently.

Tweed development site sold at auction for $2.475 million

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Top 6 infrastructure projects in the Tweed for 2017

The Gold Coast Airport is getting an upgrade.

Find out what's going in the Tweed.

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Waterfront luxury in Tweed

14 The Mainbrace, Tweed Heads

Check out house of the week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!