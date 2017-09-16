Tweed United shoots for football premiership double

Tweed United captain and star striker Michael Kolovos will be a key to the Marlins' grand final fortunes.

SCOTT POWICK

TWEED United Football Club assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn believes strong defence could be his side's best form of attack in today's Coast League One grand final against Mudgeeraba.

Both sides have scored over 100 goals between them this season and United's leading strike force and captain Michael Kolovos could have a big say in the outcome, while the Marlins' defence will have their hands full trying to quell the scoring influence of Mudgeeraba's golden boot Morgan Saunders.

With a scoring spree shaping as a strong possibility for the grand final, Mulhearn said it was on the defensive side where the Marlins could gain a crucial advantage.

"Mudgeeraba's attacking strengths are amplified when they are given cheap ball,” he said.

"If we concentrate on making sure we keep the ball, we are confident we have the other aspects of the game over them.”

Formed in 2012, Tweed United have been a force in the league, making a preliminary final in 2016 during a run of three consecutive top-four finishes.

But the side has gone to another level this year, losing just four games on their way to claiming the minor premiership and a maiden promotion to the Gold Coast Premier League for 2018.

They go into the grand final as slight favourites over Mudgeeraba, after defeating them 2-1 at Arkinstall Park in week one of the finals.

In the four meetings between the sides in 2017, the Marlins have had the Roos' measure, defeating them three times in their last three games, after a draw in the opening round in March.

Despite the ledger, Mulhearn said the Marlins were expecting a tight game and would need to learn from their semi-final win defensively, if they were to secure the minor/major premiership double.

"Finals games are usually tight, as was our semi-final win against Mudgeeraba a fortnight ago,” he said.

"We have some areas to improve on from that game including holding the ball for longer periods of time.”

"But we conceded the least amount of goals in the league this year, and it (defence) is something we pride ourselves on.”

Tweed United will be taking supporters to the Gold Coast Knights grounds on Broadbeach-Nerang Road, Carrara. The club urges all players past and present to make the trip and support the side.

Coast League One Grand Final