Funding is needed soon to prevent the Tweed Shire Vacation Care from shutting its doors.
News

Tweed vacation care on the brink of shutting its doors

Michael Doyle
by
8th May 2019 9:37 AM

A NON-PROFIT vacation care business in the Tweed is at risk of closing its doors next month if funding is not secured.

Tweed Shire Vacation Care has announced it will have to shut down on Tuesday, June 11 if a cash injection does not come in the coming weeks.

It is in its 35th year of operation, and being a non-profit has survived off government grants and donations.

Director Claire Ashton said it was "breaking her heart” that the institution was seemingly going to close.

"The main issue is because we are not-for-profit, we rely on grants to keep us going,” she said.

"We have had funding cutbacks and we have been getting knocked back for grants.

"We do not have a future without funding.”

The director said she had more than 30 people on the books, mostly casual workers as well as three permanent workers who are at risk of losing an income.

She said she has approached both state and federal MPs for assistance, but claimed the process of trying to secure funding had been frustrating and funding or sponsorship was needed soon for survival.

funding government grants tweed shire vacation care
Tweed Daily News

