Menu
Login
FRIENDS: Tweed Valley Adventist College is helping with cyclone recovery in Vanuatu.
FRIENDS: Tweed Valley Adventist College is helping with cyclone recovery in Vanuatu. Contributed
News

Tweed Valley Adventist College helps rebuild Vanuatu

Aisling Brennan
by
31st May 2018 12:25 PM

TWEED Valley Adventist College students are continuing to strengthen their friendships with the people of Vanuatu, as cyclone recovery continues across the islands.

Three years after Principal Paul Fua travelled to Port Vila, Vanuatu in 2015 to help with the clean-up of Cyclone Pam, the school is sending a team of 20 students and teachers to travel to the little village of Sorovanga in Efate in July to continue their support of the village.

Partnering with ADRA, the volunteers will be taking stationery and clothes and some building materials to support the people of Sorovanga.

"We were looking for a village who needed our support, but also that we could bring volunteers to and a project that suited the resources we had,” Mr Fua said.

"The day we arrived the chief of the village was crying when he saw us, because they had begun building and had run out of money and supplies the day before.

"The villagers saved for three years to build a new building and the cyclone came and destroyed their work. It was a perfect fit.”

The school is always looking for donations for the Vanuatu relief program. For more information or to donate, phone Tweed Valley Adventist College on (02)66722922.

tweed valley adventist college vanuatu vanuatu cyclone relief
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Police seize nearly $100,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash

    Police seize nearly $100,000 worth of guns, drugs and cash

    News Police have seized up to $95,000 worth of drugs, guns and cash after speaking with two men at a Kingscliff address.

    • 31st May 2018 1:59 PM
    Bowls round-up

    Bowls round-up

    News All the action from across the greens in the Tweed

    • 31st May 2018 1:50 PM
    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    Gig Guide: what's on this week

    News There's plenty of gigs taking place across the Tweed this week

    • 31st May 2018 1:41 PM
    Wintersun festival to keep Tweed dancing

    Wintersun festival to keep Tweed dancing

    News Tweed doubles down on the good times with return of retro festival

    • 31st May 2018 1:15 PM

    Local Partners