Tweed Valley Banana Festival Queen crowned

HERE TO STAY: Banana Festival organisers and contestants are excited the festival is back. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

THERE was plenty of uncertainty earlier this year over whether the 62nd Tweed Valley Banana Festival would go ahead due to operational matters, but thanks to newly appointed organisers, the Apex Club of Murwillumbah, the shire has a new queen.

Billie Goodsell was crowned the 2017 Banana Festival Queen on Friday night during the crowning gala dinner at Condong Bowls Club.

While there's no official parade this year, organiser Hannah Mudge said the dinner was a huge success, especially with the introduction of the Apex King title.

"It was the first time anyone had heard of it,” Ms Mudge said.

"Everyone loved the fact there was an actual Apex King. It lets the boys be a part of it.”

Ms Mudge said the much-loved Banana Festival parade would return next year.

Winners list:

  • Billie Goodsell was crowned 2017 Banana Festival Queen
  • Ms Tweed Valley - Tessa Mcleod
  • Ms Personality - Tarra Swift-Divine
  • Tween Queen - Jodie Swift-Divine
  • Senior Princess - Gemma Hinds
  • Junior Princess - Alyssa Coats
  • Prince - Josh Korn
  • Apex King - Lucas Philips

