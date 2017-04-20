Tweed Valley Funday cancelled

THE annual Tweed Valley Funday has been called off because of the recent flood damage to the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

Usually held on Anzac Day, Tweed Valley Funday committee member Jennie Parratt said the organisers have decided to cancel this year's event because of the strain the flood has caused on both the organisers and the showgrounds.

"All the churches have left been devastated after the floods,” Ms Parratt said.

"Many of the volunteers have either lost everything in the flood or are helping out with the recovery.

"Also, the showground can't take that number of people. Sadly, we decided no to hold the event this year.”

Attracting anywhere between 4000 to 5000 people, the annual celebration will be sorely missed this year but Ms Parratt said the show will go on in 2018.

"It'll be bigger and better than ever,” she said.