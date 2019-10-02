Tweed Valley Hospital is one step closer

An artist's impression of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has hailed the news of an advancement of the $582 million Tweed Valley Hospital Project.

The latest planning application was lodged with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment last Friday.

The application, which was the second stage of its State Significant Development Application, took two and a half years to put together.

"I am very pleased to see this next stage of the planning progress for the Tweed Valley Hospital under way, with the public able now able to see more detailed plans for this much needed infrastructure," Mr Provest said.

The application is seeking consent for the design, construction and operation of the hospital buildings and puts this information on public display.

"The public exhibition period provides the opportunity for the community to review detailed documentation on the planning for the new hospital and to make submissions in response to the proposal," Mr Provest said.

"The SSD application and the Environmental Impact Statement will be available to view electronically on the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's major projects website."

Mr Provest said up to 650 construction workers are expected onsite at the peak of construction activity.