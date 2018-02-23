Tweed Valley Relay for Life is almost here

JOIN THE FIGHT: Oncology nurse Jamie Irvine has signed up for the Tweed Valley Relay For Life.

TWEED Valley Relay For Life participant Jamie Irvine is calling on the community to sign up to the all-night event to raise money for Cancer Council NSW.

"My mother and grandparents have both had cancer, and we have lost my cousin to breast cancer at just 38 years old,” said Mr Irvine said.

As an oncology nurse, Mr Irvine said he's constantly trying to get patients to connect with the correct support and information services.

"Something I always share with my patients is that cancer is an individual disease but there is no need to go though it alone,” he said.

Cancer Council NSW Community Relations Coordinator Hannah Brooks said she encouraged people to register for the Relay For Life.

"Cancer patients undergoing treatment in the Tweed Valley can be connected with support services and information via our trained volunteers at the Cancer Council Information Service at Tweed Hospital,” she said.

In 2017, the Tweed Valley community raised an incredible $53,000 for the Tweed Valley Relay For Life.

This year's event is on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 at the Cudgen Leagues Club, Kingscliff.

For more information or to register today visit www.relayforlife.org.au/tweed.