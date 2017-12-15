Tweed Valley sailors brave strong winds

RIVER RUN: Tweed Valley Sailing Club conducted its fifth race of the Summer Pointscore Series on Sunday.

Tweed Valley Sailing Club held its fifth race of the Summer Pointscore Series in a strong 26-knot wind on the Tweed River last Sunday.

Twenty-five crew members sailed 14 boats in the windy conditions, some calling it a day early, with just six vessels completing the course.

First place finishers John and Saffron Cook forged a new record when they made their way around the course in just 70 minutes.

The Cooks were thrilled with their success and their first line honours for the season.

Their smooth sailing stole the glory from perennial winners Dave Chester with crew Kynan Luescher and Daves Hobie, 16.

Chester's team was leading by three minutes early on but a capsize in the second lap quashed their progress.

The two major events of the day were the third heat of the North Coast NS14 Class Championship series and the Tweed River Laser Class Championship.

NS14 Tornado, 30 years old and crafted on the Northern Rivers, took the top honour in its heat.

Three single-handed Lasers took part in heat three of their championship, with one dropping out early.

Siesta finished first, followed closely by Bluey.

The Tweed Valley Sailing Club's Summer Pointscore Series features three Corsairs, one Impulse and one Access 303.

Swell Lady, sailed by Monique Smith, Deborah Flannery and Craig Foley, was first to finish.

The club has wrapped up its racing for the year, with the next event, the third heat of the Northern Rivers Corsairs Class Championship, to be held January 14.

The race briefing will be at noon (NSW) and the race starts 1pm.

Meanwhile, the club is seeking volunteers to drive the rescue boat. All gear supplied, boating licence required. Phone club commodore Bill Fenelon on 0411123405 to get involved.