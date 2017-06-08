Tweed Valley: tonic for the soul

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler
MOST of you will have seen this view before. If you haven't, it's worth it. For a local spot to watch the sunset and to truly experience it, you must have a look one afternoon.
This image is just one part of the view to where the sun sets. The rest of the view however, shows the cane fields with a clear view of the mountain, depending on what the clouds look like.
I have just returned from Sydney, photographing the Vivid festival of light, ideas and music, which was fantastic, yet it's good to be back on the Tweed. We have such a variety of natural locations within arm's reach that we need to get out and enjoy.
Being in and around a natural environment is nourishing and rejuvenating, plus it's a great stress reliever if you need it.
Settings for this image were ISO100, f/18 and 5-second shutter speed. There was also a graduated neutral density filter on the front of the lens.
* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography