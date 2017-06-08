Tweed Valley: tonic for the soul

PEACEFUL: Sunset over the Tweed Valley is tonic for the soul.

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

MOST of you will have seen this view before. If you haven't, it's worth it. For a local spot to watch the sunset and to truly experience it, you must have a look one afternoon.

This image is just one part of the view to where the sun sets. The rest of the view however, shows the cane fields with a clear view of the mountain, depending on what the clouds look like.

I have just returned from Sydney, photographing the Vivid festival of light, ideas and music, which was fantastic, yet it's good to be back on the Tweed. We have such a variety of natural locations within arm's reach that we need to get out and enjoy.

Being in and around a natural environment is nourishing and rejuvenating, plus it's a great stress reliever if you need it.

Settings for this image were ISO100, f/18 and 5-second shutter speed. There was also a graduated neutral density filter on the front of the lens.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography