Firefighters at the scene of a crash involving two trucks and a third vehicle on the Tweed Valley Way.
Firefighters at the scene of a crash involving two trucks and a third vehicle on the Tweed Valley Way. David Quirk
WATCH: Fiery truck crash closes major road

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Nov 2018 11:47 AM | Updated: 1:50 PM

UPDATE 1pm:  DRIVERS are being urged to avoid Tweed Valley Way after a truck caught fire earlier today.

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 391 Murwillumbah have confirmed emergency crews are still on the scene near Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum.

Traffic is still delayed in both directions, as Tweed Valley Way remains shut.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area by driving along Clothiers Creek Rd. 

Emergency crews are attending a crash on Tweed Valley Way. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 391 Murwillumbah
EARLIER, 11.45am: TWEED Valley Way is shut in both directions after a truck caught fire at the northern entrance of Tumbulgum this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW have confirmed three vehicles were involved in the crash that caused the truck to burst into flames.

Police, firefighters and ambulance officers are on scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, as lengthy traffic delays are expected until Tweed Valley Way reopens.

More to come.

