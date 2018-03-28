Tweed Valley Way roadworks could impact Games traffic

Roadworks are set to begin on Tweed Valley Way next week.

COMMONWEALTH Games ticket holders planning on driving to the Gold Coast using Tweed Valley Way could expect delays as roadworks begin.

Tweed Shire Council is encouraging motorists to leave early to avoid delays when traffic conditions between the north and south Riverside Drive exits to the village of Tumbulgum change on Wednesday, April 4.

However, Council will be employing extra traffic controllers to ensure the delays are kept to a minimum as much as possible.

The roadworks, which are part of the Federally funded $1.3 million 2018 Blackspot Programme to improve conditions along Tweed Valley Way, will include new line-markings and road pavement improvements to Riverside Dr North and South exits.

Works are expected to take two days and motorists should expect long delays.

Motorists are also being advised there will be no access to Queensland via Tomewin Road on Tuesday 10 April due to Commonwealth Games cycling.

Through motorists to Queensland will be asked to detour via Dulguigan Road.

Also, electronic signs will be placed on Wharf Street, Tweed Heads, this week advising of the closure of Marine Parade, Coolangatta from 4 April to 18 April inclusive.