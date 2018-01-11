Menu
Login
News

Tweed volunteers thanked for vital connections

Volunteers from Australian Red Cross Community Programs gathered at the South Tweed Community Hall on December 19.
Volunteers from Australian Red Cross Community Programs gathered at the South Tweed Community Hall on December 19. Contributed

VOLUNTEERS from Australian Red Cross Community Programs gathered at the South Tweed Community Hall on December 19 to be recognised for their contributions to the community.

More than 70 people attended and to congratulate them were many of the clients these volunteers assist to remain connected to their community, by either a daily Telecross call to check if they are okay or a weekly visit from a volunteer to relieve isolation and loneliness.

The group's programs could not run without the incredible dedication and countless hours of time its volunteers give.

Australian Red Cross Commmunity Programs volunteers made more than 17,000 calls to the lonely and isolated in the Tweed Shire in 2017 and spent about 4000 hours visiting residents in Aged Care and people living at home alone.

Topics:  australian red cross community programs red cross australia red cross tweed tweed shire red cross volunteers

Tweed Daily News
Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Beloved Coolangatta local and sister of former surfing champion Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Wendy Scadden has died after a 17 year battle with brain cancer

Behind the scenes: a look at NSW's new recycling program

Deposited bottles are stacked into bins at the rear of the Return and Earn recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

Sub-contractors welcome Return and Earn facility on the Tweed

Capturing the magic of Cudgen Creek

PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt.

Stunning beauty of Cudgen Creek inspires new children's book

Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

HILARIOUS: Women Like Us performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to the Tweed in January.

Female familiarity in the spotlight in Women Like Us comedy

Local Partners