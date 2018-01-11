Tweed volunteers thanked for vital connections

VOLUNTEERS from Australian Red Cross Community Programs gathered at the South Tweed Community Hall on December 19 to be recognised for their contributions to the community.

More than 70 people attended and to congratulate them were many of the clients these volunteers assist to remain connected to their community, by either a daily Telecross call to check if they are okay or a weekly visit from a volunteer to relieve isolation and loneliness.

The group's programs could not run without the incredible dedication and countless hours of time its volunteers give.

Australian Red Cross Commmunity Programs volunteers made more than 17,000 calls to the lonely and isolated in the Tweed Shire in 2017 and spent about 4000 hours visiting residents in Aged Care and people living at home alone.