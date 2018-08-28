Tweed water business recognised as a community champion

Coles General Manager Brad Gorman and Coles General Manager Genevieve Hawkins with the winners Paul Dodd and Tessa Martin from Yaru Water.

Coles General Manager Brad Gorman and Coles General Manager Genevieve Hawkins with the winners Paul Dodd and Tessa Martin from Yaru Water. Contributed

A TWEED Valley business has been crowned Community Champion at the 2018 Coles Supplier Awards for its work in providing safe drinking water to remote Aboriginal communities.

Based in Doon Doon, water producers Yaru Water, which also bottles Mount Warning Spring Water, was awarded the prize in Melbourne last week for its life-changing projects supporting Indigenous communities.

Since 2011, the Tweed Valley business has instigated projects for Indigenous communities drawing on a portion of sales from the bottled water it sells at Coles, and have previously been recognised at the the 2017 Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow award for its community efforts.

Most recently, Yaru Water was able to install its first water filtration project in the Aboriginal community of Pandanus Park, 140 km east of Broome, providing more than 5000 litres of safe, clean, drinking water every day to the local Aboriginal community.

Yaru Water co-founder Tessa Martin said her team was determined to continue working with rural communities to provide safe drinking water, with the help of its customers.

Winners of the Coles Supplier Awards 2018. Contributed

"We feel extremely proud of this recognition,” Ms Martin said.

"Yaru is fortunate to have a team of staff who are driven daily by our purpose as a social enterprise, and by the opportunity to work alongside Indigenous communities to help address the health gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"But these community projects would not be possible without the support of our valued customers.

"We can't thank them enough. This award is not just for our team, but it is also in recognition of each and every person who supports Yaru Water and the Yaru Foundation.”

Coles Store Commercial and Property Director and Indigenous steering committee lead Thinus Keeve said Yaru Water was a deserving recipient of the award.

"Yaru Water has made a fantastic contribution to Indigenous communities thanks to projects it has funded with proceeds from its bottled water,” he said.