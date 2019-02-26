Tweed water supply running dry

THE Clarrie Hall Dam water level has fallen below 90 per cent capacity with water restrictions to be put in place if "significant rain” is not received in the next eight weeks.

A Tweed Shire Council spokesperson said the sale and movement of water outside the shire was now banned, however water carters could still supply shire customers but not sell water across the shire boundary.

Water carting is banned from the Uki and Tyalgum supplies.

Water and Wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said Tweed residents needed to preserve as much water as possible to avoid the water restrictions.

Clarrie Hall Dam Scott Powick

"The level of the dam is dropping close to two per cent a week, meaning we have about eight weeks until we hit 75 per cent capacity and have to declare Level 1 water restrictions,” he said.

"To delay the imposition of restrictions, we all need to conserve water where we can. Currently, the average use per person per day in the Tweed is 177 litres, against a target of 160 litres per person per day. We know we can do better and there's no time like now to try.”

If implemented, Level 1 restrictions mean residents cannot water their lawn.

Residents can water their garden every second day (using the odd/even house numbering system) but only for one hour between 4pm and 9am using a hand-held hose or 15 minutes using a micro spray or drip irrigation system. No sprinkler or soaker hoses are allowed. For more details visit the Tweed Council website.